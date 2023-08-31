Man left to soil himself in jail after arrest over sign cursing at police, lawsuit says

An Ohio man is suing several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated and he was mistreated in jail after he was arrested for holding a sign that said “(expletive) THE POLICE.”

Steven Wright, 44, of Wellsville filed a lawsuit against the chief of police and several officers with the town’s department.

The lawsuit says on Aug. 28, 2022, Wright was standing outside of his home “peacefully” holding a sign that said “(expletive) THE POLICE” for about three hours.

Wellsville Police Chief Eddy Wilson doesn’t deny the reason for the arrest, and says he stands by his officers’ actions.

“They did the right thing cause I told them to go down there and get him. … I got the call, and actually I said, ‘Do I have to come down there?’” Wilson told McClatchy News.

“While holding his sign, Mr. Wright spoke no words and engaged in no gestures,” the lawsuit says.

A police report attached to the lawsuit states officers received several calls that morning with complaints that a man was holding an offensive sign. Several of the callers said there were kids walking in and out of a church across the street and felt the sign was inappropriate, the report says.

The mayor of the town also called the chief of police, saying multiple people called him to complain, according to the report.

Wilson said officers received tons of calls about Wright and the sign. He said it was church day and there were roughly 300 people going in and out of the church.

“They saw that and people were going bonkers,” Wilson said.

The report said officers attempted to talk to Wright but he refused to talk with them. Officers told Wright he was causing a disturbance and to take the sign down and go inside or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct, and Wright complied, the report said.

However, moments later, Wright came back outside and held the sign back up, according to the report.

“While he knew he had violated no law, the officers caused him to fear for his safety with their threat, causing Mr. Wright to retreat to his home with his sign. After having a moment to think, knowing he had committed no wrong by peacefully holding the “(expletive) THE POLICE” sign, Mr. Wright exited his home and resumed silently and peacefully holding up his sign,” the lawsuit says.

Wright was arrested after returning outside, the police report said.

Wilson said the sign was inappropriate.

“I think when you got some kids there that are 3, 4, and 5 years old that can read that and it’s church day,” he said.

While being held in a cell at the Wellsville Police Department, five officers refused Wright’s request to use a restroom, causing him to soil himself, the lawsuit says. When he asked for help, while “covered in feces and urine,” he was allegedly thrown towels and a garbage bag.

The lawsuit says he was left soiled in the cell for two hours.

The officers “knew the reason for Mr. Wright’s arrest and jailing, and it caused them to want to punish him,” the lawsuit says.

However, Wilson says the claim that officers refused to let Wright use the restroom is not true.

“If he didn’t use the restroom, that’s not on us,” Wilson said. “It’s next to the cot. It’s not a foot away from him.”

Wilson says the toilet is inside the cell and is certified by the health board and the state.

“We’re in compliance with it. We have a six-hour holding cell, and the toilet’s right there,” Wilson said.

Wright appeared in court Sept. 8 for the disorderly conduct charge, which was dismissed, according to the lawsuit.

Wright is claiming he was falsely arrested, his First Amendment rights were violated and he was retaliated against while jailed. He is suing for an amount “to be shown in court,” the lawsuit says.

Wilson told McClatchy News he didn’t know Wright filed a lawsuit until he saw it in news reports.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Youngstown. It’s unclear when the next court date will be.

McClatchy News attempted to contact Wright’s attorney for comment Aug. 31 but was not able to reach them.

