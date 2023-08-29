Man who left Washington Ridge Conservation Camp caught

Aug. 28—Officials said a 19-year-old incarcerated man who walked away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on Aug. 18 has been caught, a little more than a week after he escaped from the detention facility.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 26, Malachi Deron Thomas was taken into custody without incident in Fresno. According to the The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Thomas was first discovered missing at about 11:30 p.m. during a headcount on Aug. 18.

"A search of the fire camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted," officials previously said. "CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search."

Thomas was handed over to the CDCR from Fresno County on May 9 after he was sentenced to serve seven years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury as a second-striker with enhancements for use of a firearm, officials previously said.

After his arrest on Aug. 26 in Fresno, he was transported to North Kern State Prison.

"His case will be referred to the Nevada County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges," CDCR officials said.

Officials said that since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.