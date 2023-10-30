Man left woman unconscious after alleyway robbery

Darren Unwin grabbed the woman and put her in a headlock on 16 August

A man has been jailed after he robbed a woman in an alleyway and left her lying unconscious.

Darren Unwin, 30, of Mapperley Road, Nottingham, attacked the woman in Diversity Way, Radford, at 11:40 BST on 16 August.

Nottinghamshire Police said he put her in a headlock before dragging her from a path and stealing her handbag and bank card.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Unwin received a nine-year prison sentence and five-year extended licence after he pleaded guilty to robbery.

Police said Unwin had previously been jailed in 2017 after being convicted of two robberies.

Det Sgt Lisa Jones said: "This must have been an extremely upsetting ordeal for the victim who was attacked in the dark as she walked home after a night out.

"Detectives worked hard on this case, and I hope the sentence handed down today provides some comfort to the victim and reassurance to the wider community about how seriously we treat this sort of violent offending."

