Man’s leg amputated after Miami Heat player crashed into him, lawyers say. He’s suing

A pedestrian whose leg was amputated after Haywood Highsmith crashed into him while he was aiding another motorist stranded on the road in West Kendall earlier this month is now suing the Miami Heat forward, court records reveal.

Alekxei Pino, 21, sued Highsmith in Miami-Dade on Friday alleging that the NBA player was speeding when he rammed into Pino during the late night hours of Feb. 7. The crash, attorneys say in the filing, has caused Pino to suffer “significant bodily injuries, including the loss of his leg.”

Pino is seeking more than $100,000 in damages, records show.

“Due to [Highsmith’s] negligence, [Pino] suffered permanent bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life...” attorney Manuel Dobrinsky said in the filing.

Highsmith, 27, was driving home from the Kaseya Center after playing the Orlando Magic when he barreled into Pino near the intersection of Southwest 138th Ave. in West Kendall, officials said.

Was Highsmith speeding?

According to the lawsuit, Highsmith was driving a 2021 Audi A5 in “excess of the legal limit” when he crushed Pino’s leg. A crash report lists Highsmith’s estimated speed at 45 mph. The speed limit on the street is 40 mph.

Pino was helping a man push a Toyota Forerunner that broke down at the time of the crash. Under Florida law, drivers must move over a lane for disabled vehicles. If a motorist can’t move over, they should drive 20 mph under the posted limit.

READ MORE: Heat’s Haywood Highsmith cited with careless driving in crash, nearly severing a man’s leg

The NBA player was given a traffic ticket for careless driving. He wasn’t under the influence of drugs and alcohol, nor did he sustain injuries, the report says.

Agent Jerry Dianis previously told the Miami Herald that Highsmith wasn’t speeding and that the disabled car didn’t have its lights on at the time of the crash.

Dianis also said Highsmith “immediately rushed to help” Pino and stayed on the scene “offering words of comfort” until an ambulance arrived.

“This was an unfortunate accident,” Dianis said. “Haywood and his family are praying for him. Haywood is, of course, shaken by this and appreciates the support and prayers he has received from the Miami Heat and fans.”

A representative with the Miami Heat hasn’t responded to the Miami Herald’s request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.