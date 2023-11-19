Man’s leg amputated after motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision in Valencia Park, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man of unknown age was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson MC west on the 5200 block of Imperial Avenue around 6:34 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway.

Police said the rider impacted a legally parked vehicle at the curb line, and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to a local hospital with multiple fractures to his right leg.

According to authorities, the man went into cardiac arrest twice before being stabilized for surgery. His injury resulted in his right leg being amputated. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

