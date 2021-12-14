Man with legally concealed handgun shoots another man in the head outside Jewel-Osco in West Elsdon neighborhood, Chicago police say

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head outside a Southwest Side grocery store Monday after getting into a physical altercation with another man, licensed to carry a concealed handgun, who Chicago police say drew it and opened fire Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to the West Elsdon neighborhood Jewel-Osco, 5320 S. Pulaski Road, at 5:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a media notification from Chicago police. The 32-year-old had been shot at least once in the head, and he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, officials said.

Authorities said the man with the gun, a 54-year-old, had been “leaving a grocery store when he was involved in a physical altercation with (the 32-year-old) in the parking lot.” Asked what prompted the two men to not only argue but to exchange blows, Kellie Bartoli, a spokeswoman for Chicago police, said the “report does not have details about the altercation.”

But at some point during that scuffle, police said, the 54-year-old “produced a firearm and fired shots at the other male, striking him in the head.”

Bartoli would not say if the 32-year-old was armed, but added that the shooting remains under investigation. Police also would not say whether the 54-year-old had been questioned and released and if the shooting was being treated as self-defense.

Tribune investigations have found that often in shooting cases involving a person with a concealed carry license, police expeditiously decide whether they will recommend charges to the state’s attorney’s office, and if they don’t expect to bring a case against the shooter, they typically are released hours later.

The 54-year-old man also suffered an injury to his right hand. He was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital, according to police, who didn’t say whether that injury came from the fight or the shooting.

Officials said a weapon was recovered from the scene and later confirmed it was the gun belonging to the 54-year-old, who had a valid firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry license.

