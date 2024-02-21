Man with lengthy criminal record arrested in deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a lengthy criminal record is accused of firing several shots from the back seat of a Gold Buick and killing another man outside a North Memphis gas station.

It happened more than a week ago at the M Town Market in the 3200 block of Thomas Street.

Police said Ronard Demon Duncan, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after two other people in the Buick identified him as the shooter.

Investigators said the victim, Mark Jones, was transported to the Regional Medical Center after he was shot multiple times. They have not said what led up to the shooting.

Court records show in 2020, Duncan was sentenced to three years at the Shelby County Department Of Corrections for kidnapping.

In 2022, he received a one-day sentence for vandalism, and in 2023, he received a six-day sentence for disorderly conduct.

Duncan was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.

