Man with lengthy criminal record charged in 2021 west Charlotte deadly shooting

The family of a man killed in a shooting in April 2021 held a balloon release the day after someone was charged in the case.

Family members gathered Tuesday night at the spot along Wilkinson Boulevard where he was shot.

“It still brings back heartache and pain and every time I think about it, it bothers me,” said Jennifer McDonald, the mother of Montravious Reid.

Police arrested Joseph Banks, 31, who was in a federal prison in South Carolina.

“I want to look him dead in his face and ask him why he killed my son,” McDonald said.

Investigators say Banks gunned down Reid when he was leaving an arcade.

“We were more than cousins, like that was my heart,” said Brianna Santiago, Reid’s cousin. “I spent every minute with that man.”

“I’m very angry because I feel like the system failed us,” said Lanadia Reid, the victim’s sister. “Like my brother would have still been here.”

Banks has a very long criminal record and in the last 10 years has faced charges connected to armed robbery, drugs, attempted murder, domestic violence and gun charges.

“For that man to come and shoot my cousin down like he did, it’s not right,” Santiago said. “Like this gun violence stuff, it has to stop.”

The family believes that if the system was working, their loved one would still be alive because Banks would not have gotten out of jail.

“My son can never talk to me again,” McDonald said. “I can’t pick up the phone and talk to my son, but he can pick up the phone and call his mom. My son can’t do that so I want him dead.”

