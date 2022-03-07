Man with lengthy history of violence, mental health issues charged in North Linden stabbing

Columbus police cruiser

A North Linden man whom court records show has a history of assaults and other charges dating back 20 years has been accused of the fatal stabbing of his roommate on Sunday.

Columbus police homicide detectives say James Lumpkin Jr., 55, was arrested and charged with murder for the stabbing death of John Malinchak, 33, on the street a few near where they shared a residence on the 1500 block of Republic Avenue.

Officers responding at 5:08 p.m. to Republic Avenue on a report of a stabbing found Malinchak lying in the street, unresponsive, homicide detectives reported in a release. Columbus Fire paramedics transported Malinchak to OhioHealth Grant Medical center, where he later died of his injuries at 5:44 p.m.

A knife was recovered at the scene and Lumpkin was apprehended and charged with murder.

Detectives said in a release that they believe "some type of roommate disturbance occurred" that led to the stabbing.

Lumpkin has a history of felonious assault, domestic violence, menacing and other charges dating back to 1990, along with a history of mental health issues, according to Franklin County court records.

On April 20, 2016, he was arrested on a charge of felonious assault as a repeat offender. He was initially deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare.

He was later deemed competent to stand trial and eventually pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge. He was sentenced to two years to run consecutive to two years for his conviction on another case.

Lumpkin's most recent criminal case before the murder charge involved his arrest nearly two years ago in March 2020 by Columbus police on charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing from a December 2019 complaint.

The case was dismissed from Franklin County Municipal Court in July 2020 after a psychiatric evaluation led a judge to determine Lumpkin was not competent to stand trial. The matter was referred to Franklin County Probate Court, though a search for "Lumpkin, James" on the court's case index Monday did not turn up that name.

