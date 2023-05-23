Man in Lexington injured in shooting, robbery. Suspect in custody, police say

A person is in custody after they allegedly shot a man and stole a vehicle in Lexington Monday, according to Lexington police.

Police received a report at 5:49 p.m. of a shooting in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road, police said. A man was shot and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect shot the victim and stole his vehicle, according to police. Investigators used the Real Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate reader system and traffic cameras to locate the stolen vehicle on Whitney Avenue, and the suspect was arrested on Charles Avenue shortly afterwards.

The incident happened shortly after a Scott County deputy was shot and killed on I-75, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. In that incident, the suspect fled and investigators said he was later arrested in another county. But it’s unclear if the suspect is connected to the fatal shooting of a Scott County sheriff’s deputy earlier Monday.

Lexington police told the Herald-Leader Monday that the information they released pertained only to the Georgetown Road shooting, and other agencies would have to speak to the Scott County shooting.

“At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. The suspect is in custody, and charges are pending,” police said in a press release.

A suspect has not been publicly identified by law enforcement in either case.

This story is developing and may be updated.