Man in Lexington sent to the hospital after a shooting, police say

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened at around 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hedgewood Court, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. Anderson said responding officers found the victim with a gunshot would and he was sent to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to Anderson.

Anderson said police are still investigating the shooting and don’t have any suspect information.

“Anybody with information should contact us,” Anderson said.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.