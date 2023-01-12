Man in Lexington sent to hospital after stabbing. Police are investigating.

A man was injured Wednesday evening after getting stabbed, according to Lexington police.

At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday police received a report of a victim with a stab wound in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive, according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was uncooperative in providing information about the stabbing, according to Truex. There was no suspect information to release Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.