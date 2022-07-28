Man in Lexington seriously injured after shooting near Man O’ War

A man was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in a Lexington home near Man O’ War Boulevard Wednesday evening, according to Lexington police.

The shooting took place around 7:47 p.m. in the 4100 block of Victoria Way, which is near Man O’ War Boulevard. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a home.

The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, per Anderson.

No suspect information was provided and an investigation is ongoing.

“If anybody has any information, please contact us,” Anderson said. “We’re also asking for people in that general area to check any home surveillance cameras that they may have.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.