Man lied under oath about stealing trade secrets

May 5—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man who two years ago was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for stealing trade secrets from his employer now has been sentenced to nearly two more years in prison for both lying in court and lying to the FBI.

Craig German, 61, also was a newlywed at the time he was arrested, and his Russian immigrant bride has been struggling to navigate the Triad, a blue-collar job and her new country because of the choices he made months before she came to the U.S., according to court documents.

German was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Savannah, Georgia, to 20 months in prison for his December convictions on charges of perjury and making false statements to a government agency, according to court documents and a press release from U.S. Attorney David H. Estes of the Southern District of Georgia.

German was indicted in May 2019 along with Gilbert Basaldua, 63, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and others and accused of conspiring to steal proprietary information from the two aircraft companies for which they worked, and then using that information to speed the design and regulatory review process for a competing aircraft company's system for de-icing airplane wings.

The press release and German's indictment said German worked as a cost analyst for a subsidiary of one of the companies involved but did not identify them.

However, a pre-sentencing letter to the court from German's twin brother said that German worked for Honda Aircraft at Piedmont Triad International Airport. That letter and a separate pre-sentencing document filed by German's attorney both referred to another company involved as Gulfstream Aerospace, which is based in Savannah. The letter also referred to what people in a third company "were up to."

German's lawyer, seeking leniency in sentencing, said in the pre-sentencing document that if not for a call that German, feeling remorse about what he had done, placed to Gulfstream's whistleblower hotline in 2018, he and his co-defendants might never have been caught.

German pleaded guilty in September 2019 to one count of conspiracy to steal trade secrets. However, when German met with FBI agents the following month in relation to his plea, he denied that just before turning in his resignation in 2017 he copied 15,000 engineering drawings and other documents onto a removable storage device with the intent of stealing them, court documents state. He said he made copies, which took five hours, but at his boss' direction in order to prepare his replacement and did not remove any, according to the indictment.

German also denied it under oath during his sentencing hearing in February 2020.

German's wife said in a letter to the court that she came to the U.S. from Russia in June 2019 with her 11-year-old daughter to marry German, and quickly found herself thrust into this turmoil "as we, with remedial English skills, ignorance of laws and procedures, had to navigate the bureaucratic red tape of American forms, updating paperwork, filing tax returns, selling a house, changing schools for our daughter."

She wrote that she had not seen German since March 2020 and has been working 50-60 hours a week in a "heavy manufacturing job" and seeing little of her daughter, who has grown depressed and alienated.

German, meanwhile, had health problems even before his arrest — including sleep apnea, kidney stones, rheumatoid arthritis, prostate issues, gout and vision problems — and since being behind bars contracted an illness suspected to be COVID-19, then went blind in his left eye because of a detached retina, which required surgery, according to forms in the court file.

German hoped to be sent to the federal prison in Butner, northeast of Durham, to serve his sentence, his lawyer wrote.