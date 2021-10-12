Man on life support dies after Oct. 3 triple shooting outside Kansas City bowling alley

A 21-year-old man who had been on life support after he was among three people shot earlier this month outside a Kansas City bowling alley has died, police said Tuesday.

Avery Williams was among two men critically injured in the Oct. 3 shooting outside the Ward Parkway Lanes in the 1500 block of West 89th Street. A woman was also shot and suffered injuries considered to be not life threatening.

“There is no new information at this time and we are still asking for the public’s help with this case,” Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Tuesday.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:15 p.m. that day and found the victims in the parking lot. Both men were unresponsive.

At the hospital, one of the men was reported to be in critical condition and the second was in critical condition on life support.

Kansas City has now suffered 116 homicides in 2021, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, which marked the deadliest in the city’s history, there had been 154 killings.

Police asked anyone with information about the triple shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health.

