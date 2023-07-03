Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Dayton

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the intersection of Howell Avenue and South Euclid Avenue at 5:48 a.m. on reports of a shooting, according to initial reports.

>> Previous Coverage: Person shot in head at Dayton residential neighborhood

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a shooting, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said.

They provided first aid before medics could arrive and transport the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

The victim remained in life-threatening condition at the time of this reporting.

Dayton police are seeking anyone who might have information about this incident to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

If the person wishes to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.