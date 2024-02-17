Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting near Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot near Potrero Hill on Friday night, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 9:10 p.m. on the 1200 block of Connecticut Street. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

SFPD officers are at the scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.