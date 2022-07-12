Man with life-threatening stab wound flags down responding Turlock cops. Suspect arrested

A Turlock police supervisor responding to a report of a stabbing Monday afternoon was flagged down by the victim, who was suffering a life-threatening wound. A suspect was arrested later in the day following a search.

At about 12:40 p.m. Monday, officers were responding to a report of two males fighting in the 500 block of Castor Street. En route, they learned it resulted in a stabbing.

The victim, who’d left the scene to seek medical treatment, hailed the supervisor responding to the call, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon by the Police Department. Turlock Fire Department personnel gave first aid until an ambulance crew arrived.

The victim named the man who stabbed him and provided a general location of the suspect’s residence. He indicated to police that the incident began with a disagreement between the two men.

Officers briefly spotted the suspect, later identified as Turlock resident Kenneth James Shipman, in the area of the 400 block of West Main Street.

A perimeter was established while officers searched for Shipman. A police drone aircraft was launched as part of the hunt, and it soon was joined in the air by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and drones.

Shipman was found after officers learned he had left his residence and was hiding inside a neighboring home. He was apprehended after leaving the neighbor’s home about an hour after being initially spotted.

The 39-year-old suspect was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and remained in custody Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $500,000.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about the investigation call Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314 or the department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780. Tips also can be emailed to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.