Man linked to Amber Alert accused of giving teen drugs and leading troopers on pursuit

Aug. 20

A man arrested Thursday with a girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert faces felony charges accusing him of providing drugs to the teenager.

Alaska State Troopers also accuse Steven Narron, a 51-year-old Fairbanks resident, of leading them on a pursuit when they tried to pull him over in Kasilof. Troopers said additional charges were likely as the investigation continued.

The 15-year-old girl who was reported missing and in danger on Wednesday was found unharmed with Narron when he was arrested.

Troopers issued the Amber Alert on Wednesday evening. Narron was known by law enforcement to be armed, said troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel, and authorities believed the teenager's life was in danger. A statewide search began and troopers said they received numerous tips from the public.

The girl told investigators during an interview Thursday that she and Narron had been traveling together since July 27 and he had supplied her with drugs and alcohol, according to a sworn affidavit filed with the charges by Trooper Jason Woodruff.

Narron told troopers he had smoked methamphetamine multiple times Wednesday and Thursday, the affidavit said, and officers noted that he appeared to be under the influence of stimulants.

More than a third of a gram of methamphetamine and several thousand dollars in cash were found in Narron's coat pocket, according to the affidavit. He told troopers there were more drugs in the Ford Explorer, which he said he'd purchased in Anchorage on Wednesday.

Narron declined to answer questions pertaining to the girl without a lawyer, Woodruff wrote.

Narron is a registered sex offender who was on probation for a 2017 conviction of third-degree sexual assault. Early this month, he missed several appointments for sex offender treatment and a Fairbanks probation officer discovered he had not been home since Aug. 3, according to the affidavit.

Probation officers learned the girl had likely been at his home, the affidavit said. The girl was listed as a runaway on Aug. 7. An Aug. 9 welfare check revealed items linking Narron to the girl, according to Woodruff. They notified Fairbanks police the next day about the connection.

A warrant was issued for Narron's arrest on Aug. 12 for violating the conditions of his release.

On Tuesday, the probation officers contacted troopers about their suspicion Narron was with the girl, the affidavit said. A location search for his phone indicated he had been in the Mirror Lake area, but law enforcement issued the alert after not finding him there, according to the affidavit.

Narron's vehicle was found empty in Anchorage on Wednesday and staff at an Anchorage hotel reported he and the girl had stayed there earlier in the week, the affidavit said.

The girl was located after troopers responded to a report of a dangerous driver in Kasilof around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, later identified as Narron, led troopers on a roughly 4-mile chase that ended with a spike strip they placed near the intersection of the Sterling Highway and Kalifornsky Beach Road, the affidavit said.

The girl was in the vehicle and physically unharmed. Narron told troopers he was the man wanted in the Amber Alert and he was detained without incident, the affidavit said.

He was arrested on the outstanding warrant for violating his probation and faces additional felony charges of delivering controlled substances to a minor and failure to stop for officers. He was charged with misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Narron is being held at the Wildwood Correctional Complex near Kenai.