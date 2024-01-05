Man linked to Dumpster fires

Jan. 4—An Odessa man was arrested on suspicion of arson Monday after surveillance video tied him to a series of Dumpster fires.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, authorities received a call about a Dumpster fire behind a building in the 400 block of North Lee and the owner showed an officer a video of a man going to the Dumpster and walking away as a fire began burning.

The officer recognized the man as Marlon Stewart, 59, as he'd just talked to him an hour before about two other Dumpster fires less than a block away aat Sam Houston and Fifth Street, the report stated.

Stewart was arrested on suspicion of arson and remained in the Ector County jail Saturday on a $25,000 surety bond.