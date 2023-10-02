Man linked to killing in marijuana deal in 2021 sentenced in emotional hearing

PORT ORCHARD – During a sentencing hearing in Kitsap County Superior Court on Friday for one of the men who investigators linked to the killing of his son during a marijuana deal in 2021, William Sero addressed Karlen Merle Talent – who would a few minutes later be sentenced to 7 years and 9 months in prison – directly.

“You never gave my son a (expletive) chance at all,” the father said, recalling the life of his son Tyrone Sero – who was 19 when he was killed – during a portion of the hearing set aside for Judge Jennifer Forbes to hear from victims. “You’re a piece of (expletive). I’m going to tell you something, (Tyrone) wanted to live, he wanted to be happy, he wanted to be something.”

Sero went on to threaten Talent. Forbes responded: “Mr. Sero, I have to stop you if you continue to threaten the defendant.”

Sero replied: “I’m not threatening him. Are you kidding me? He murdered my (expletive) son!”

Loved ones of Tyrone crowded into a court room in Port Orchard on Friday to see the first of potentially three sentencing hearings for the men who prosecutors originally filed murder charges against for the killing. At one point, Forbes noted that “well over” 100 people were watching the proceedings on Zoom as well.

Friday’s hearing was emotional and tense. Corrections officers stood a few feet away from Talent as loved ones recalled Sero’s obnoxious, loud laugh, a big smile that would light up a room. They spilled tears, displayed photos and mourned his loss.

Tyrone’s cousin, Kyra Sero, criticized the plea agreement that Talent signed on to: “Tyrone isn’t able to come home in seven years. Tyrone is gone, and that’s a forever type of pain because of what Karlen and his buddies decided to do that morning, and for that, they need to be held accountable. You take a life, you give your rights up to live freely in this world.”

Prosecutors originally brought murder charges against Talent, now 22, and two other men, Kannon Anthony Stephens, now 21, and Eli Malcom Gregory, now 20, for Sero’s death. Talent and Gregory were charged as accomplices to first-degree murder, while Stephens was charged with first-degree murder.

Talent and Gregory both pleaded guilty to the same set of charges in August as part of plea agreements. They pleaded as accomplices to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery charges, as well as counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief while armed and first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Prosecutors recommended that both be sentenced to 93 months in prison, and Forbes handed down that sentence to Talent on Friday.

Gregory is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23, and Stephens has a change of plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 5.

Said deputy prosecuting attorney Barbara Dennis: “Your honor, the victim’s family’s pain is palpable, and you can feel it in the court room. This was a very heinous and horrendous crime. As a prosecutor, sometimes we have to assess our case based on admissible evidence. And when that happens, sometimes we end with a result that’s not satisfactory to anyone. That’s what’s happened here.”

“I’m not happy necessarily with the choices before me today, this isn’t anything that brings me any satisfaction or feeling like justice is done,” Forbes said. “…Justice is something that is hard to achieve on a very good day in court.”

For his part during Friday’s hearing, Talent sat quietly and spoke in brief when asked if he wanted to make a statement: “I would just like to say I’m sorry, and I never meant for this to happen.”

After law enforcement was notified that Tyrone had gone missing in October of 2021, investigators learned that he had been selling small quantities of marijuana and had been in touch with Stephens, who was interested in buying a pound of marijuana, according to court documents. They met, but after a disagreement, the parties separated. They continued to negotiate through Snapchat and agreed to meet later.

Surveillance footage captured their meeting at a South Kitsap parking lot and showed Tyrone walking with a backpack and getting into the front passenger seat of an SUV and then struggling with someone as he was pulled into the back seat area. A friend who had driven with Tyrone to the meeting reported hearing a sound like a firecracker going off as the SUV sped out of the parking lot.

The next day, Stephens went to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office in Port Orchard to speak to investigators and confessed to shooting and killing Tyrone during the deal and said he had been with Talent and Gregory, according to court documents.

Stephens said he had been hiding in the back of the SUV and was armed with a handgun and said Talent had been sitting in the driver’s seat and Gregory had been in the front passenger’s seat. Stephens said that Tyrone sat in the back seat, and once Talent showed the money, Tyrone pulled out a gun and demanded they give him the money. Stephens reported that he heard a commotion and a gunshot from Tyrone’s weapon and saw Talent exiting the vehicle. He said he thought Tyrone shot Talent, “so in defense of his friend, he shot Tyrone in the back of his head, killing him instantly,” a Kitsap County sheriff’s detective wrote in a report.

Stephens, Talent and Gregory then took Tyrone’s body to an undeveloped property in Mason County and attempted to dispose of the body by burning it in a firepit, according to court documents.

Said Beth Meadows, Tyrone’s aunt, during the sentencing hearing: “Tyrone was killed for what? For weed? For something you can buy in this state?” She added, “Eli, Karlen and Kannon will one day be free to live their lives, something they didn’t give Tyrone a chance to do. Instead, they ended his precious life and gave us a lifetime of ifs and sorrow.”

Talent’s defense attorney, Bryan Hershman, said that Talent was never in possession of a gun, was in a “defensive position” and “reacted” after a shot was fired inside the vehicle.

“Right, wrong or indifferent, the defense theory was that as a result of that, my client didn’t think, he reacted,” Hershman said. “And clearly he did drive away, that’s uncontested.”

“We were anxious to go to trial in this," he added. "But for an offer that was put on the table, we would have gone to trial in this. I’m glad everybody, frankly, did not have to go through that exercise.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man linked to killing in marijuana deal in 2021 sentenced in emotional hearing