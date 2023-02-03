Update: Man charged after police chase

A man was arraigned Friday after police said he fled officers while be investigated regarding a stalking case in Sanilac County.

Richard Tumminia was charged in St. Clair County with three counts of third-degree fleeing police, three counts of resisting and obstructing and operating while intoxicated.

His bond was set at $100,000. The St. Clair County Sheriff Department said in a press release Tumminia is 44-years-old and from Spring Hill, Florida. Court records indicate he has a Carsonville address.

He does not have a lawyer listed on his docket.

The St. Clair County Sheriff Department said in a Wednesday press release a man linked to an alleged Sanilac County stalking complaint was being held in the St. Clair County jail after an overnight pursuit by police early Wednesday ended with a minor collision and short foot chase.

Local authorities were put on alert from Sanilac County shortly after midnight to be on the lookout for a dark-colored sedan, later identified as a black Impala, that was last seen headed down M-25 near Lexington, fleeing Sanilac deputies who were investigating a stalking complaint.

A St. Clair County deputy spotted the Impala headed south on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Authorities said the driver ignored the deputy’s flashing lights as he headed toward the Blue Water Bridge, going through an empty toll lane and heading toward the bridge before turning around and exiting back westbound. He then allegedly continued west in eastbound lanes before entering eastbound Interstate 94 in the correct direction.

The pursuit continued on to Pine Grove Avenue, according to police, with multiple units involved.

Numerous stop sticks were deployed, leaving the Impala to reportedly operate on one remaining tire and three rims as it attempted to drive in and out of a gas station parking lot. There, the sheriff’s department reported the subject collided with a patrol car, spurring a crash into a nearby snow bank.

Story continues

There were no injuries as a result of the collision, and the patrol vehicle was left with rear bumper damage on the scene.

The male was detained by police after a short foot pursuit. Authorities allege he resisted arrest and threatened officers.

Assisting agencies included the St. Clair County Major Crimes Unit and Port Huron and St. Clair police departments.

More information was not immediately available.

Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man linked to stalking complaint arrested in St. Clair County after chase with police