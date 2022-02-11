Man listed in critical condition after shooting at Euless apartments, police say

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday evening outside a Euless apartment complex.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex located on East Ash Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They have not identified the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Euless Police Department at 817-685-1535 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.