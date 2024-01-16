Man lit on fire near U.S. Capitol, police seek help IDing suspect

A search was underway in Washington D.C. on Tuesday for a suspect police say lit another man on fire about a mile away from the U.S. Capitol building.

The incident unfolded Monday in broad daylight, around 3:05 p.m., according to a press release from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The victim was sitting at a bus stop at the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street Northwest, not far from the National Mall, when he was approached by a man who doused him with liquid, NBC Washington reported.

“The suspect then ignited the liquid,” authorities said. “The suspect then ran off.”

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

In the wake of the attack, police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who appears to be carrying a glass jar. Neither he nor the victim has been identified.

Police have so far released no motive for the attack. It’s also unclear whether the suspect and victim have any relationship to each other.

“The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia,” police said

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department’s tip line at 50411.