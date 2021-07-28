Man who lit fire to Tampa Champs store to be sentenced today

TAMPA — The man who admitted setting fire to a north Tampa sporting goods store during a night of riots last year will be in a federal courtroom Wednesday to face sentencing.

Terrance Lee Hester Jr. pleaded guilty in March to a federal arson charge. He faces a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Hester, 21, was seen on video tossing a flaming white cloth through a broken window at the Champs Sports store at 2381 E Fowler Ave., according to federal prosecutors. He was later seen carrying a burning palm frond toward the store’s open back door. The building became engulfed in flames. Damage from the blaze totaled $1.2 million.

Nationwide and local demonstrations were a daily occurrence throughout the late spring and summer last year after the murder of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. Although the vast majority of protests were peaceful, a few early demonstrations in Tampa devolved into looting, vandalism and clashes with police.

Riots gripped the city May 30 and 31, 2020. That night, people hurled objects at police officers and sheriff’s deputies and broke into and stole from businesses. A Mobil station on Busch Boulevard burned. So did the Champs store and neighboring businesses.

Images of flames consuming the building made it one of that night’s most memorable and stunning criminal acts.

State prosecutors in Hillsborough County charged 120 people with 265 separate crimes related to the riots, including burglary and grand theft.

Federal prosecutors pursued a case against Hester, who Tampa police later identified as the man seen tossing flaming objects into the Champs store. He was seen later the same night as looting occurred at Charlie’s Market at 2815 E Sligh Ave., according to court records. A man with him wore a sleeveless jersey with the word “Bloomingdale” on the front and a name and the number 6 on the back.

One of Hester’s relatives had played volleyball for Bloomingdale High School and was wearing the jersey that belonged to a third relative. The relatives are not named in federal court records. But Hester’s father, Terrence Lee Hester, faces a burglary charge related to looting at the Champs store. The younger Hester also faces a burglary charge in state court related to the Champs break-in.