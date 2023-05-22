Man who lived in bedroom of 15-year-old here may be with missing Pa. girl

Jaret Wright listens to closing arguments in his bench trial before Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

A man sentenced to probation last June by a Hamilton County judge after a plea deal in a sex case involving a 15-year-old College Hill girl now could be with a missing 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl.

A Pennsylvania state trooper tweeted three days ago that an unidentified male is believed to be with the girl, Emily High.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says on its website that High has been missing from Chambersburg since May 15 and may be in the company of Jaret Wright, 22, who has a felony warrant against him.

It gave the same date of birth as the Jaret Wright who was prosecuted in Hamilton County. He's from the Akron area.

When Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch sentenced Wright to three years of probation in 2022, there was discussion about Wright being wanted in Summit County on a burglary charge.

The homeowner told The Enquirer that Wright broke through a window in the Akron area in 2021 and hid in his basement while trying to have sex with a teen girl.

Wright was initially charged in Hamilton County with rape.

But after a bench trial before Branch and before she announced her verdict, Wright pleaded guilty to charges of gross sexual imposition and possession of child pornography.

Wright was accused of living with the College Hill girl for three weeks without her family knowing.

Before Wright began probation Branch said, he had to successfully complete treatment at Talbert House – Turtle Creek Center in Warren County. That's a lockdown facility with services that include sex offender treatment, job education and corrective thinking.

Branch said Wright could not be released from Turtle Creek until he had housing and could show he had a job or was looking for one.

Wright also was ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.

Branch said that if Wright violated his probation, he faced up to 4½ years in prison. Wright had been jailed in Hamilton County for more than 460 days at the time.

While living in the 15-year-old’s bedroom, Wright had a mental breakdown and was hospitalized. He told a detective that he would cut himself if the girl left the house.

Wright's biological mother told The Enquirer that when he was 18 and living in Florida, he met a 15-year-old girl on social media and was going to her house. She said the girl's parents got a restraining order against him and he eventually moved back to Ohio.

