Man who lived in Canton and Massillon pleads guilty to two 2006 rapes

CANTON ‒ A 53-year-old man who recently lived in Canton and Massillon has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for two rapes that occurred 17 years ago.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa N. Hartnett sentenced Eddie J. Williams on Dec. 19 after he pleaded guilty to both crimes.

The victims were 25 and 23 years old at the time of the offenses, which occurred in April and August of 2006.

The case involving the older victim was originally filed by Massillon police in Massillon Municipal Court in August, when the defendant was a resident of that city.

The case regarding the younger victim began with a bill of information after Williams waived his constitutional right to be prosecuted by an indictment from the grand jury. The waiver was filed earlier this month, when the defendant was listed as living in Canton.

Williams is to serve five years on parole after his release from prison. If he lives in Stark County upon his release, he will be required to successfully complete the court's reentry program. He will be required to register his home address with the sheriff as a convicted sex offender for life, with in-person verification every 90 days.

Hartnett gave Williams credit against his prison sentence for 146 days already spent in the county jail.

