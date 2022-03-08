Man who lived in home where missing woman's body was found indicted in Clark County

Mar. 8—A Springfield man was indicted this week in connection to the death investigation of a woman found dead in October.

Eric Beedy, 57, was indicted on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Beedy was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Gloria Dickinson, 56, was found dead on Oct. 27 at a home located at 41 North Douglas Ave., where neighbors said she lived for several years with another person.

According to the incident report, police searched the left half of the duplex on Oct. 18, after Dickinson's relatives reported her missing, and listed the left-side of the duplex as a possible dwelling of Dickinson's.

Beedy, who police said lived on the same side of the duplex, gave officers permission to search the space. However, police had "no luck" in locating Dickinson, the report said.

The incident report states that officers also checked several homeless encampments, hotels and Frisch's restaurant, where Dickinson often went. Staff at the restaurant reportedly told police that Dickinson would not leave anywhere without her cell phone, which was located during police's Oct. 18 search of the duplex.

Dickinson was found on the other side of the duplex weeks later.