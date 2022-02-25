Man who lived in home where missing woman's body was found arrested

Feb. 25—A Springfield man who reportedly was the live-in boyfriend of a woman found dead in October was arrested Friday and charged with abuse of a corpse.

Police declined to say if Eric Beedy, 57, who was listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail on Friday, is a suspect or person of interest in Gloria Dickinson's death. However, the abuse of corpse charge is related to the woman's death, Sgt. James Byron said.

Dickinson, 56, was found dead on Oct. 27 at a home located at 41 North Douglas Ave., where neighbors said she lived for several years with another person.

According to a police incident report, police searched the left half of the duplex on Oct. 18, after Dickinson's relative reported her missing, and listed the left-side of the duplex as a possible dwelling of Dickinson's. Beedy, who police said lived on the same side of the duplex, gave officers permission to search the space. However, police had "no luck" in locating Dickinson, the report said.

The incident report states that officers also checked several homeless encampments, hotels and Frisch's restaurant, where Dickinson often went. Staff at the restaurant reportedly told police that Dickinson would not leave anywhere without her cellphone, which was located during police's Oct. 18 search of the duplex.

Dickinson was found on the other side of the duplex weeks later.

A court date has not been set for Beedy as of Friday afternoon.