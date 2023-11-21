Man Who Lived in Mobile Home Leaves $3.8M to NH Town After Death

A New Hampshire man who worked as the caretaker of a mobile home park and could be seen in well-worn clothes shocked his town, Hinsdale, by giving it $3.8 million after his death in June. His will left the money to be put into education, health, recreation, and culture for the approximately 4,200 residents. The Associated Press reported that Geoffrey Holt’s mobile home had little furniture and lacked a television and computer. “He seemed to have what he wanted, but he didn’t want much,” said Edwin “Smokey” Smith, Holt’s best friend. Smith told the news agency that Holt used to be a production manager at a grain mill in Vermont and had carefully invested his money. He told Smith one day that his finances were far exceeding what he had anticipated. Smith recommended that his friend give some of it back to Hinsdale and was then was “dumbfounded” when he found out how much money was donated. Some residents have suggested using the money to restore buildings or purchase a new ballot-counting machine since Holt always voted.

Read it at Associated Press

Read more at The Daily Beast.