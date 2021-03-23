A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - to YouTube

Katie Warren
·5 min read
boulder shooting
Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Chet Strange/Getty Images

  • A man livestreamed the mass shooting in Boulder and uploaded the video to YouTube.

  • The video shows two motionless bodies on the ground outside the store, and another inside the store.

  • An active shooting expert said he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active shooting scene and livestream it.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A man livestreamed the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon and uploaded the video to YouTube.

The shooting at a King Soopers grocery store left 10 people dead, including one police officer. A suspect who was "significantly" injured was taken into custody, officials said.

The YouTube video shows three motionless bodies on the ground: one outside in the parking lot, one outside near the store's entrance, and one just inside the store. Within 10 hours of being posted and at the time of this article's publication, the nearly 3.5-hour-long video had more than 526,000 views. In the video, police and the state's SWAT team arrive on the scene, and later, take a handcuffed man - who appeared to be wearing only underwear and no shoes - into custody.

boulder shooting king soopers grocery store
Police respond to a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting on March 22. Chet Strange/Getty Images

Local news outlets identified the man filming the video as Dean Schiller, who identifies himself as a citizen journalist. In the description of the YouTube video, Schiller provided a link for media organizations to license the video for $87.97.

In the video, Schiller says he was loading groceries into his car in the parking lot when he heard gunshots. He says he then started a YouTube livestream on his cell phone and walked toward the store entrance.

"I don't know what's going on," Schiller can be heard saying in the video as he approaches the entrance. "I'm at King Soopers in South Boulder. I heard gunshots. They were very close. Someone's down, right here."

Schiller films a motionless body lying on the concrete outside the entrance near a shopping cart corral, and another body out in the parking lot. He asks someone who appears to be a King Soopers employee if he saw which way the shooter went.

"He went in there," the employee says, pointing inside the store. Schiller walks inside the store and films another body on the ground, saying, "Oh, my god. Guys, we got people down inside King Soopers."

At that point, two gunshots can be heard in the video, after which Schiller exits the store and continues filming from the parking lot.

boulder shooting
People walk out of a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder. Chet Strange/Getty Images

About 10 minutes into the video, Schiller says that his friend was inside the store and that the friend had just tried to call him but he couldn't answer.

Schiller did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment for this story.

'It's very hard to understand the benefit of doing something like that'

Matthew Johnson, the director of training at Cohen Security, a California company that provides active shooter trainings to civilians and first responders, told Insider that he had not watched the YouTube video but would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active shooter scene.

"If you're just a civilian and not an authorized first responder and you really want to help, the best thing you can do is observe and report to 911 from a safe distance," Johnson, who served for six years in the Israel Defense Forces, said.

Bystanders should minimize the chance of interference with first responders and law enforcement, who are trained to respond to such events, he said.

In the YouTube video, police can repeatedly be heard asking Schiller to move back for his own safety. At one point, Schiller tells a police officer urging him to move to "F---k off."

boulder shooting
Police respond to a shooting at King Soopers in Boulder on Monday, March 22. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

The YouTube video may not even be helpful to police, according to Johnson.

"In general, there can be a great benefit for law enforcement after the fact for footage that was taken at the incident," Johnson said. But most supermarkets are equipped with many security cameras, making the chances of the livestreamed footage being helpful to police in this case "pretty much slim to none," he said.

Johnson said he didn't think livestreaming a mass shooting was appropriate under any circumstances.

"It's very hard to understand the benefit of doing something like that in the middle of a situation like this," he said.

The video was still available on YouTube 10 hours after it was posted

The video remained on YouTube at the time of this article's publication, 10 hours after it was livestreamed.

YouTube's policy states that the site doesn't allow "violent, shocking" content that's intended to shock or disgust viewers or encourage violence. This includes footage that involves physical attacks or corpses.

Schiller's video footage does appear to show corpses, but YouTube says it kept the video up for its news context.

"Following today's tragic shooting, bystander video of the incident was detected by our teams," Elena Hernandez, a YouTube spokesperson, told Insider. "While violent content intended to shock or disgust viewers is not allowed on YouTube, we do allow videos with enough news or documentary context. We applied an age restriction to the content and will continue to monitor the situation."

When considering removing content, YouTube also considers whether violent or gory imagery is the focus of the video, the amount of time violent images are seen, and whether the title or description of the video indicate an intent to shock or disgust viewers, according to the company.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Person of interest in custody after shooting at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

    Colorado police arrested a person of interest after a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Police confirmed 10 people were killed, including an officer.

  • Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death: judge

    Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial for murder after a judge ruled on Monday they have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012. The policemen - Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba - were accused of killing 28-year-old Monson, son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire, in eastern England. Monson was found dead in his cell after being arrested for allegedly possessing cannabis.

  • Police: NYPD officer in hot water shoots at Atlantic Ocean

    A New York City police officer who’s been arrested twice for alleged brutality was arrested again Sunday after police on Long Island say he fired a pistol into the Atlantic Ocean while off duty. David Afanador, 39, was carrying a loaded 9mm Beretta pistol and three loaded 15-round capacity magazines when officers investigating a report of shots fired in Long Beach saw him walking off the beach with three other people around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, police said. Afanador was charged last year with putting a Black man in a banned chokehold while responding to a call at a Queens boardwalk.

  • Despite flurry of attention, Jill Biden is not leading family reunification effort

    Advocates want the first lady to make reunifying migrant families a priority, as they initially thought she would.

  • Despite the Objections of Police Unions, New York Publishes the Misconduct Records of More Than 83,000 Police Officers

    Last August, The Root reported that the New York Civil Liberties Union released data that revealed more than 323,000 misconduct complaints filed against more than 80,000 New York police officers just after police unions failed to block the records from being exposed in a federal appeals court. Well, it turns out that the Big Apple is not done exposing police records for the good of the civilian communities that police are tasked with protecting and serving. In fact, earlier this month, the disciplinary records of another 83,000-plus police officers in the state have been made available to the public.

  • Boulder shooting: 10 dead including police officer after gun attack in Colorado supermarket

    Ten people including a police officer were killed by a gunman at a US supermarket on Monday in the latest mass shooting in the western state of Colorado, police said. The bloodied suspect was injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store. "We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," said Ms Yamaguchi. Police confirmed that the suspect, who was arrested at the scene by officers, was injured in the incident. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence. Sarah Moonshadow, 42, a customer and Boulder resident who was in the store with her son, Nicholas, recounted scenes of pandemonium as gunfire rang out from inside the store. "We were at the checkout, and shots just started going off," Moonshadow told Reuters. "And I said, 'Nicholas get down.' And Nicholas ducked. And we just started listening and there, just repetitive shots ... and I just said, 'Nicholas, run.'"

  • 10 Dead In Mass Shooting At Colorado Supermarket

    Police say the suspected shooter is in custody after the shooting at King Soopers that left multiple dead, including one officer.

  • Brie Bella shares 'saggy stomach,' gets real about body image after baby: ‘My treasure marks are something special’

    Brie Bella is treasuring her post-baby body.

  • Ten dead in Colorado shooting, including officer

    Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said 10 people perished in the attack at King Soopers grocery. Among them were 51-year-old police officer Eric Talley, who she said was the first to respond to the shooting, about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.Police said the suspected gunman, who was arrested, was believed to be the only individual with serious injuries who survived the bloodshed.Police gave few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

  • YouTube star David Dobrik steps down from board of Dispo amid sex assault claims against a member of his Vlog Squad

    David Dobrik is stepping down from the board of Dispo, the app he co-founded, amid allegations of sexual assault against a member of his Vlog Squad.

  • Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store, injured suspect in custody

    A man seen bloodied and limping as he was led away by police in handcuffs has been arrested on suspicion of killing 10 people, including a police officer, at a Colorado grocery store, marking America's second fatal mass shooting in a week. The gunman, who was not publicly identified, opened fire at a King Soopers outlet in Boulder, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver, in the late afternoon on Monday, sending panicky shoppers and employees scurrying for cover as hundreds of police officers converged on the area. Like those shootings, Monday's violence in Colorado unfolded in a place of business at the hands of a single armed assailant.

  • Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel once again chirps, fights opposing enforcer

    Gabriel used his usual approach to pump up the Sharks.

  • Trump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

    It looks like the political future is bright for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), NBC News reports. DeSantis may be a polarizing figure overall — it's safe to say he doesn't have many fans in the Democratic Party — but he does appear to have high approval marks across the board in the GOP. He's reportedly garnering interest from donors outside the Sunshine State, and even former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) says he's a "fan." If DeSantis does decide to run for president in 2024, he'll likely get a boost thanks to his popularity among former President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump's chief pollster from 2016 and 2020, Tony Fabrizio, thinks DeSantis may be the one to fill the void if Trump doesn't take another shot at the White House. "When you look under the hood of those numbers," Fabrizio told NBC News, referring to a recent survey that showed DeSantis was neck and neck with former Vice President Mike Pence in a hypothetical Trump-less 2024 GOP primary, "DeSantis garners a lot of support from Trump voters in the absence of Trump." Fabrizio believes the coverage of DeSantis' controversial COVID-19 pandemic decisions helped fuel his national rise. "As the media beat him up as the anti-[New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)] and DeSantis stood up for himself, voters liked that," Fabrizio said. "They associated that type of scrappiness and speaking your mind with Donald Trump. He is inheriting a lot of that." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tU.S. health officials say AstraZeneca may have skewed vaccine 'efficacy data' with 'outdated information'

  • Half a stimulus check? Some confused after receiving only part of $1,400 payment

    “It was a pretty big shock when we thought we were going to receive $4,200 and only got $2,100.”

  • Police: Multiple fatalities at Boulder shooting

    Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said a person of interest is in custody. He didn't give more details on how many people were killed. (March 22)

  • Six Deadly Plants for Dogs and Cats

    They may look pretty, but pose big risks for our furry friends.

  • Twitter reacts to Rams signing DeSean Jackson

    Twitter is excited to watch Matthew Stafford throwing to DeSean Jackson, for however long the WR can stay healthy.

  • Flames prank Senators' Filip Gustavsson after first NHL win by stealing game puck

    Not even puck thievery could ruin Filip Gustavsson's night.

  • Villanova hits 15 3s to knock off upstart North Texas 84-61

    As Villanova rained down 3s on North Texas, it was as if the Wildcats were channeling their recent NCAA championship teams. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 18 points, Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 15 and the Wildcats knocked down 15 3-pointers, emphatically ending the 13th-seeded Mean Green's bid for a second NCAA Tournament upset with a 84-61 victory Sunday night. Villanova will play the second weekend of the tournament for the third time in the last five.

  • 'When it's your family, you feel it:' Colorado supermarket shooting witness says incident calls for gun control

    "This is not OK with me, and has put in a big pitch for gun control," the unidentified witness told CBS.