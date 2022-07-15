Man living in Louisville arrested on child sex crimes charges in Floyd County

Jul. 14—FLOYD COUNTY — Indiana State Police is asking parents and guardians to monitor the social media use of their children after a man living in Louisville was arrested on child sex crime charges in Floyd County.

ISP was contacted last month by the parents of a 15-year-old girl who said their daughter may have been in a possible inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old man.

Trooper Benjamin Davis met with the parents and saw multiple alleged sexual communications between the male and their daughter. The male was allegedly attempting to meet with the daughter again, but it was to be a secret.

On July 2, Davis and other officers waited near the family's Floyd County home. Before midnight Davis stopped the suspect's vehicle near the residence.

The suspect has been identified as Shawn Riesdesel by his Minnesota driver's license. The license indicated he was 28-years-old and not 19-years-old.

Officers believe Riesdesel was living in Louisville at the time.

He was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Riesdesel's facing five charges in connection to the case, including four felonies. He's facing a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

He's also facing a misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.