Man with local ties charged with murder in Rockingham County double homicide

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Authorities announced Monday that a suspect in an April double homicide in Rockingham County has been charged, a press release said.

The suspect appears to have local ties to the Staunton and Waynesboro areas.

The double homicide took place April 14 at a party on Newberry Lane in Rockingham County, where two people were shot to death. D’angleo M. Gracy, 22, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and a 17-year-old boy from Harrisonburg were killed.

On Monday, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office reported that 21-year-old Chavis J. Barbour of Scottsville has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, along with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Barbour was already being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail on six drug charges, and was arrested less than two weeks after the double homicide.

“We have been working diligently on this investigation ever since these terrible crimes were committed in our community earlier this year," Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutheson said in the press release. "It has been and continues to be an imperative goal for us to bring this matter to justice for the victims and the families of the victims, who are still very much mourning the loss of their loved ones. We, along with our Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, are very pleased to be able to take a major step closer to that goal today with these indictments from the Grand Jury."

According to Barbour's Facebook page, he is a former student at Staunton High School.

Court records also show that Barbour was convicted in Waynesboro in September on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, shooting in a public place, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, and possession of a gun while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug. He was sentenced to a year behind bars on the Waynesboro charges.

Last year, while he was living in Waynesboro, Barbour was convicted in Staunton General District Court for improper driving.

