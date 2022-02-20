Man with local ties killed in Raleigh

Feb. 20—RALEIGH — A recent college graduate originally from Thomasville was shot to death in Raleigh Friday night, the victim of an apparent homicide.

Cody Lloyd McLaggan, 22, was found by Raleigh police officers who responded to the parking lot of the Food Lion shopping center at 3950 Western Blvd. at about 7:35 p.m.

Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. No arrests had been reported as of Saturday evening.

Authorities reported that a suspect described as a white male in his late 20s or older, with medium build, short hair and wearing a white shirt, fled north on Method Road in a white vehicle after the shooting.

The scene is near N.C. State University, where McLaggan graduated in December 2021 with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management.

McLaggan attended Friendship Elementary and Ledford Middle schools before graduating from Davidson Early College High School in 2018.