Man locked up for coordinating street takeovers and drifting shows in Miami-Dade, cops say

A South Florida man was arrested over the weekend after a six-month investigation revealed he organized multiple street takeovers and drifting shows across Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Ericandrew Rudolfo Gotay was arrested Saturday and faces 44 counts of facilitating drag racing on public roadways, county jail records show. The 31-year-old Broward County resident remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Sunday night.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners, continue addressing dangerous and illegal drag racing activities throughout Miami-Dade County,” the agency said Sunday in a news release. “These individuals arrive at organized car meets for the sole purpose of engaging in reckless and dangerous actions across our county.”

According to his arrest report, Gotay posted fliers in several group chats inviting drivers to take over public streets and warehouses to drift. Within minutes of posting a location, multiple drivers would pull up in their vehicles and block all lanes. Then they would enter the blocked intersection and drive their cars in circular motion — or doing donuts, as experts say — while spectators record from all angles.

The criminal activity didn’t stop there, detectives say. Upon officers arriving to disperse the crowd, Gotay would use a bullhorn or send text messages instructing participants to block law enforcement from entering the area.

Following the investigation, Gotay’s arrest report shows he was arrested in Miami Gardens.

Micheal Daniel Trillo, who police say also participated in the illegal activities while having a suspended license, was arrested Jan. 3, his arrest report shows. The 20-year-old Little Havana resident faces charges of rioting, reckless driving, drag racing and aggravated battery of law enforcement, among others, police says. He has since been released from jail.

At around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31, police say Trillo was seen in a rented orange Dodge Charger doing donuts during a street takeover at the intersection of 111 St. NW Seventh Ave. in the Pinewood area. Detectives say the Charger came close to bystanders and other vehicles.

Later that morning, Trillo struck a police vehicle during a traffic stop in Hialeah before fleeing from authorities, according to police. He was arrested three days later at an Opa-locka-area gas station, where a semi-automatic handgun was seized, his arrest report reveals.

Trillo’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 2; Gotay’s wasn’t immediately known.