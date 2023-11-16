Man locked up after ex-wife’s boyfriend is shot to death in Miami Gardens, police say

A Miami man who police say shot another man dead at a Miami Gardens gas station car wash in January — for dating his ex-wife — was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took Tariz Lawrence Williams, 32, into custody and transferred him to Turner Guilford Knight Corrections Center in Miami-Dade County, where he’s being held without bond on a second-degree murder charge.

Specifics regarding his arrest were not immediately available.

In his Oct. 20 warrant form, Miami Gardens police Detective Henry Schneider said Williams shot and killed Resean Anjordi Brissett, 27, at a Valero gas station at Northwest 7th Avenue and 182nd Street on Jan. 14. The motive was Brissett dating Williams’ former partner, police said.

A witness told police that Brissett mentioned how Williams threatened to kill him over the woman four days prior to the shooting, according to Schneider’s report.

The woman, whose name was redacted from the report, told police she and Bissett arrived to the gas station in her car. Bissett got out of the car when she heard multiple gun shots. After the gunfire ceased, she spotted Williams getting into a four-door white Honda Accord before driving off, the report states.

A witness at the scene said he saw Williams approach Bissett, fire shots into the air with his .45 caliber Glock handgun, then aim and shoot at Brissett, hitting him. When Brissett fell to the ground, Williams stood over him, shooting him several more times.

Security camera footage corroborated the witness’ account, according to Schneider’s report.

That same witness added he saw Williams get into his car, before stepping out again. Fearing Williams was returning to shoot again, the witness, whose name police removed from the report, fired his .38 caliber revolver pistol at Williams, Schneider said.

Brissett was also armed during the deadly incident. Detectives said he was holding a handgun when they arrived around 6:40 p.m. that night. He died minutes later.

On Jan. 18, Williams and his attorney were interviewed by Miami Gardens detectives, and he told them he was at the Valero station that night to collect money from the car wash’s owner, according to the warrant report. He said he fired his weapon in self defense after several men there approached him “like they were coming after him” and hearing a gunshot, Schneider wrote.

“The surveillance footage of this incident does not corroborate the Subject’s account of the incident,” Schneider noted.

Williams’ attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. He’s scheduled to appear before a judge to answer for the murder charge on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m., according to the Miami-Dade County clerk of the court’s website.