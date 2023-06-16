Man locked up months after two homeless people slain moments apart in Miami, cops say

After a months-long search, authorities finally tracked down the man who they say killed two homeless people in Miami earlier this year.

Kenneth Allen Bent, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one county of felony possession of a firearm.

Kenneth Allen Bent was charged with killing two Miami homeless people in January. Miami-Dade authorities say he chose his victims at random.

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced his arrest — nearly five months after police began their investigation.

“To some people, homeless individuals appear to be easy targets for attacks or abuse,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “In Miami-Dade County, this will never be tolerated.”

During the twilight hours of January 9, Bent gunned down 61-year-old Bradley Griffith near a street corner. Shortly after, he fatally shot Marie Noel, 60.

Authorities say Bent appeared to have chosen his victims at random.

“Today’s arrest of suspected killer, Kenneth Allen Bent, sends a resounding message to our community that violence against our most vulnerable will not go unpunished,” Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, said in a statement.