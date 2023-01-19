Man locked up after shooting at a mother and children walking to school in Miami, cops say

A man landed in jail Tuesday after police say he shot at a mother and seven children who were walking to school.

Hakeem Marice Lanier faces charges of attempted felony murder with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public. The 31-year-old Miami resident remained behind bars Thursday afternoon at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Miami-Dade County jail records show.

WPLG Local 10 News first reported about the shooting.

At around 8:30 a.m., his arrest report shows Miami police officers were dispatched to 1770 Northwest 51st Terrace after a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies law enforcement of gunfire, warned them of six rounds fired in the area.

The woman told investigators that a blue Nissan car parked on the sidewalk forced them to walk on the road, passing next to a gray vehicle. That’s when, according to the victim, an argument ensued with the owner of the gray vehicle, a woman she knows.

“Alright, I done told you what I’m gonna do,” the victim said the other woman told her.

As the mother and the children neared the end of the block, she told detectives she heard several shots. When she turned around, she saw Lanier holding a black handgun.

Lanier, police say, shot at the mother and the children as they ran in fear for their lives. No injuries were reported.

Around 5 p.m., after the victim identified Lanier in a photo lineup, police tracked him down to 1695 NW 116th St. in Miami-Dade.

This isn’t Lanier’s first run-in with law enforcement.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to armed carjacking robbery, two counts of kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon, county court records show.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.