Man locked up after stabbing his wife to death in Miami-Dade, police say

A man was arrested Saturday after stabbing his wife to death in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

At around 2 p.m., Miami-Dade police officers rushed to the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd Street after receiving a 911 call about a husband stabbing his wife. Upon arrival, they found a woman deceased.

“Preliminary information indicates there was a 911 call stating an adult male had stabbed his wife (unknown who made the call),” said spokesman Det. Angel Rodriguez. “With the assistance of North Bay Village PD, the subject was taken into custody without incident.”

Authorities haven’t yet released additional information.