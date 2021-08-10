Man locks girlfriend and her 2-year-old in a burning apartment, Texas officials say

A Texas man trapped his girlfriend and her 2-year-old child inside an apartment and set it on fire, according to Houston fire officials.

When firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the woman and child were leaning out of a bedroom window, smoke billowing out from the smoldering interior, outlets reported.

The boyfriend allegedly locked them in the bedroom and fled, officials said, but firefighters were able to rescue them.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital and are in good condition. They only suffered minor smoke inhalation and are expected to fully recover, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Arson investigators believe a couch in the apartment was used to start the fire, KPRC reported.

Police are searching for the boyfriend, as well as a stolen vehicle, officials said.

House fire erupts after woman douses man with liquid and ignites him, Texas cops say

Son accused of watching fire he set kill his dad, Tennessee police say

Shootout outside Walmart ends with police killing accused shoplifter, Texas cops say

Husband ‘yanked’ wheel from his wife — causing crash that killed him, Texas cops say