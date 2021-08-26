Man in London arrested on suspicion of injecting food at stores with needles

Elisha Fieldstadt
·1 min read

Police in London arrested a man they say was injecting food at several grocery stores with needles Wednesday night.

Metropolitan Police were called to the west London area of Hammersmith and Fulham after getting reports of a man shouting at people in the street, according to a statement from the department.

Authorities were told that the man, who has not been identified, had gone into Little Waitrose, Sainsbury's Local and Tesco Express and "injected foodstuffs with a number of needles," police said.

The man was taken into custody, and the stores were closed.

Police are now investigating what was in the needles and if the man contaminated food at any other stores.

The affected food items are thought to be processed meat and microwavable products, but police do not know for sure that those are the only foods the man is accused of tainting, according to the statement.

"Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening," police said.

