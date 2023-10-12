Man looking for his dog finds woman's body in wooded area in Fayetteville

A man found a woman's body in woods near Bragg Boulevard on Wednesday while looking for his dog, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Police responded to reports of a body in a field in the area of Fieldcrest and Cedric streets at 7:50 p.m., police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

