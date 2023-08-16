Man was looking for girlfriend in abandoned motel, instead he found a body, SC cops say

A body was recently found inside an abandoned motel in Columbia, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The body was discovered Monday inside the former Motel 6 at 1776 Burning Tree Drive, deputies said in an incident report. The former motel, which is listed as permanently closed, is near Exit 106 on Interstate 26, which is the junction with St. Andrews Road in the part of Columbia that falls in Lexington County.

A 38-year-old man told deputies he found the body in a third-floor room in the former motel while he was looking for his girlfriend, according to the incident report. Information about why his girlfriend was believed to be in the building was not available, and there was no word if anyone else was in the former motel when deputies went inside.

The man told deputies he couldn’t remember which room the body was in, but said they could find it because it was next to a room where lots of mattresses were inside, the incident report said.

Two deputies found the room and when they tried to push open the bathroom door they saw a hand, according to the incident report.

The body was leaning against the door, making it impossible for the deputies to gain access, so they called the Lexington County Fire Service to force open the entrance, the incident report said.

Although the body was recovered, because of its deteriorated state the victim has not been identified and no cause of death has been determined, according to the incident report. Deputies did not say if the victim was a male or female.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office was among the emergency agencies called to the scene by the sheriff’s department, but it has not publicly identified the victim.

Information about a possible autopsy or other forensic examinations was not available.

There was no word if foul play was suspected in the death, or if there is an ongoing investigation.