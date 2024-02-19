Man looking for his girlfriend shot at in Fresno, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man searching for his girlfriend was shot at Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 6:50 p.m. a man was driving through a neighborhood looking for his girlfriend when he slowed down near Weller and Florence Avenues.

Investigators say as he drove slowly passed the two men standing on the corner, one of them fired a gun several times at the victim’s vehicle.

Officers say the car was struck three times but the driver was uninjured.

Police say he fled the area but returned after to speak with them.

Detectives describe the suspects as two males around 18 years old, who were both wearing jeans and white shoes. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and the other’s was white.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact police at (559) 621-7000.

