Man looks into firework tube before it explodes in his face, Illinois cops say

A man was left unconscious when a firework exploded in his face, Illinois cops say.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the 58-year-old man purchased “commercially rated fireworks” before a gathering Sunday, July 2, in Cary.

He was detonating the fireworks outside a home, but one did not discharge as expected, the sheriff’s office said. The man was looking into the firework tube when it ignited, exploding in his face, police said.

The explosion caused major injuries to the man’s head, authorities said. Deputies found him “in and out of consciousness” and he was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The fireworks, according to the sheriff, require a permit to be possessed and detonated. Criminal charges are possible, authorities said.

The sheriff said the remaining fireworks will be destroyed.

There were 120 people hospitalized with firework injuries last July in Illinois, according to the Illinois state fire marshal. About 15% of the injuries were to the victims’ faces.

Cary is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

