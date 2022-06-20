Man on the loose after Brunswick police say toddler shot

Brunswick police are looking for 23-year-old Aaron Holland, who they say shot a 2-year-old Friday.

According to authorities, witnesses say Holland was visiting a house on Ellis Street when he began shooting from inside the bathroom, striking the toddler with gunfire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I love this street, and I love these two houses, I really do. But if this had happened before I ever moved, I probably would not have moved here, since I’m as old as I am,” Ann St. John said.

She just recently moved back to Ellis Street. She says the neighborhood was a lot different when she lived there before.

“Five, six years ago, it was a very quiet street,” she said. “There wasn’t this much drugs.”

Police didn’t say what sparked the shooting but did share that there were several adults in the house, including four children under the age of 10 at the time.

Police say Holland has outstanding warrants in Glynn County and Brunswick County, adding that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Read: Man hospitalized after shots fired in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood, police say

The news puts St. John on edge, saying she’s feeling “a little nervous,” adding, “He could walk up right now.”

St. John plans on staying vigilant until Holland is caught.

“I hope they find that man that did it. In my book, they could throw away the key,” she said.

The Brunswick Police Department was closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. Action News Jax has asked how the toddler is doing, and we’re working to learn more about the suspect.

If you have any information on Holland’s whereabouts, you can call either of these numbers: 912-279-2641 or 912-267-5516.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.