Man’s losing lottery tickets turn out to be a big winner. ‘I thought it was a scam’

A Michigan man won a big prize by utilizing his losing lottery tickets.

Safa Behnam, 45, won $100,000 on the 500X Money Maker Second Chance game.

Behnam earned entries into the game’s giveaway by scanning losing tickets on the Michigan Lottery app, according to a Dec. 26 news release from the Michigan Lottery Connect.

“I have been playing the 500X Money Maker game a lot, hoping to win one of the big $6 million prizes, and then scanning the non-winners for a second chance,” Behnam said.

Benham was chosen in a random drawing Nov. 30. At first, he didn’t believe it.

“I saw an email from the Lottery saying I’d won a $100,000 prize, but I thought it was a scam. I called the Lottery office to confirm it was just a scam email, so when they told me it was real, I was shocked,” he said.

He said with his birthday just a few days away, the money is a great gift. He said he is going to take his family on a vacation to Mexico and save the rest.

“Winning means less stress and more vacations and relaxing for me and my family,” he said.

Players are able to scan non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets for a second chance to win a prize between $500 to $100,000. Players can scan the tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by June 21, 2024. There are nine more second chance drawings to be conducted.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

