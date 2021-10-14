Man who lost driver's license for 8 years arrested for driving

Oct. 14—AMESBURY — Less than three years after losing his driver's license for eight years following a third drunken driving offense, a Powderhouse Court man was arrested Tuesday for driving, according to police.

Patrick Phinney, 30, was arraigned the next morning in Newburyport District Court and ordered held without bail until a probation violation hearing on Nov. 16 in the same courthouse.

In addition to driving with a suspended license due to OUI, Phinney was charged with refusing to show his license to police, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and several other vehicle-related offenses. On the new charges, Judge Allen Swan ordered Phinney held on $5,000 cash bail.

Amesbury police Sgt. David Noyes was in the area of Whitehall Lake Drive for an unrelated investigation about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted Phinney in a red Subaru pulling onto Whitehall Road.

Believing the car might be related to his investigation, Noyes ran the license plate and learned the plate was supposed to be on a black Acura. Noyes pulled behind Phinney and turned on his emergency lights. Phinney abruptly turned into a parking lot and pulled into a space.

"The driver quickly exited the vehicle. I got out, clearly identifying myself and telling him to hold on. The driver was later identified as Patrick Phinney. Mr. Phinney ignored me while locking his car door. I asked for his license and registration. He looked down and would not look at me. Mr. Phinney refused to identify himself or produce a license or registration," Noyes wrote in his report.

Phinney denied driving the car, denied he had been pulled over and tried walking away. Now fearing for his safety, Noyes grabbed Phinney by the right wrist and walked him over to a parked car. Phinney continued to resist, prompting Noyes to handcuff him.

"There was no talking to him so I advised him of his Miranda rights, he still argued and asked me to take the handcuffs off him," Noyes wrote in his report.

Phinney eventually told Noyes his name as Officers Nathan Basque and Ronald Guilmette arrived to assist. Guilmette told Noyes there was a probation warrant for Phinney's arrest.

It was later learned the probation warrant, which had expired hours before Phinney's arrest, was based on a missed blood-alcohol level test as ordered by the same court following a 2018 drunken driving conviction.

At the station, police learned Phinney's driver's license had been suspended for eight years based on the same drunken driving conviction.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

