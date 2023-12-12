Man who lost foot in DUI wreck pleads guilty

Dec. 12—A 50-year-old defendant was sentenced to three years — all on probation — after pleading guilty to methamphetamine possession and driving under the influence in Whitfield Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 8.

"That's to run concurrent with any existing case," Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy told the court.

Defendant Jack Daniel McGuire had been held in pretrial detention at the local jail since August, according to Whitfield County Sheriff's Office records.

"The State believes that the evidence will show that on or about March 27 of 2023, he unlawfully possessed greater than four grams of methamphetamine," Eddy stated. "As to count two, the State believes the evidence will show that on or about the same date, the defendant did drive a motorcycle while under the combined influence of two or more drugs — to wit, ketamine and methamphetamine. And morphine."

The DUI charge produced a concurrent 12-month probation sentence, with the first 24 hours to be served in the local jail. Attached was a $300 fine and 50 hours of community service.

"It is a condition to attend and to complete a certified DUI course within 90 days of release from confinement," Eddy said. "And all other statutory conditions for a first DUI."

McGuire was represented by attorney Stephen Williams at the hearing.

"As a result of the wreck, Mr. Maguire lost his left foot," Williams said to Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Scott Minter. "He is in a wheelchair ... he does not have a prosthesis, he's pretty much tied to that wheelchair."

Eddy noted that the meth possession charge carries a sentencing range of one to 15 years based on weight. The misdemeanor DUI offense has a maximum sentence of 12 months.

"At the time of the wreck, Mr. McGuire was hospitalized for a good long time," Williams continued. "Once he was released from hospitalization, there was a warrant out for his arrest — he did turn himself in to the jail on Aug. 15."

As part of the methamphetamine possession sentence, McGuire is also ordered to pay a $250 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

The State opted to drop an additional misdemeanor count — "driving with the wrong class of license" — against McGuire as part of the plea deal.

A probation revocation accompanied the guilty plea.

"He is to serve no more than 500 days, starting today, awaiting placement in a residential substance abuse treatment (RSAT) program and a special condition to complete the program and any aftercare that it entails," Eddy said.

Williams said McGuire still owes a considerable amount in restitution from a previous conviction.

As a special condition of probation, Minter ordered McGuire to attend restitution checks — and make restitution payments — as directed by probation officers.

"The amount of restitution he still owes is $118,679.38," Eddy told the court.