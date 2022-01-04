Man who lost home in Colorado wildfire accused of threatening firefighters, police say

An armed 24-year-old man accused of threatening firefighters in an evacuation zone in the devastating Colorado wildfire had lost his home in the blaze, police told news outlets.

The man was arrested Friday, Dec. 31, as the destructive Marshall Fire raged, Louisville police said in a news release.

Fueled by high winds, the wildfire burned more than 6,000 acres and 1,000 structures.

Firefighters noticed the Louisville resident sitting in his vehicle in a mandatory evacuation zone and told him to leave, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

“If you want me out, you’ll need to take me out, and I have an AR-15,” the man replied, according to KDVR.

Police arrested the man, who had a loaded AR-15, a loaded 9mm pistol and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle, according to the station.

Firefighters said they believed the man was upset over the loss of his home in the wildfire, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

He faces charges including menacing, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer/firefighter, eluding, and third-degree criminal trespass, the release said.

Louisville police ask that anyone with information on the incident call 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

